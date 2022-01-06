Mumbai based gang held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

A Mumbai-based drug peddling gang has been arrested by the city police. The three-member gang is said to have brought the drugs to Hyderabad for New Year celebrations. The police seized cocaine, heroin and other drugs from them.



The North and West zone task police jointly held the operation to caught hold of the gang. However, the prime accused, Toni has gone absconding. According to the police, Toni transports the drugs from Mumbai to Hyderabad and is suspected to be international drug peddler. The worth of seized drugs is estimated to be of Rs 16 lakh.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said that a total of seven people from three gangs were arrest.

"A Nigerian national identified as Toni has appointed agents in several states to transfer the drugs. Kaisar from Chaderghat is selling drugs in Hyderabad by joining hands with Mumbai gang. While two people from Mumbai were caught in a hotel in Punjagutta, another gang was caught by Tirmulgherry police," the CP said.

He added that the supply of drugs can be completely stopped only when the demand for drugs is decreased.