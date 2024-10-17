Live
Municipal administration head’s whirlwind tour
- Director of Municipal Administration inspects Command Control Centre, traffic signals, and Rajiv Swagruha houses in Karimnagar
- Officials instructed to speed up the bio-mining process as part of the Smart City project
Karimnagar: Director of Municipal Administration VP Gautham extensively toured Karimnagar on Wednesday.
He along with Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, additional Collector Praful Desai and Trainee Collector Ajay visited the Municipal Corporation and inspected the Command Control Centre set up in Smart City Corporation Limited. They visited and inspected the newly constructed council hall of the city corporation.
Apart from that, they visited many bus stands, Geetha Bhavan and other highland junctions in the city. The traffic signals installed in the smart city project were checked and their performance was examined for regularisation of vehicles.
On the other hand, Rajiv Swagruha houses and double bedrooms near Padmanagar in the city were inspected. The bio-mining process being carried out in the smart city project was inspected. He instructed contractor and officials to speed up the process of bio-mining.
A review meeting was held with the senior officers of Municipal Engineering, Town Planning, Revenue, Sanitation & Environmental, MEPMA departments and the Superintendents of various sections. Speaking on the occasion, Gautham said that the LRS applications received by the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation should be resolved expeditiously. It was ordered to monitor whether there are any applications related to FTL, buffer zones and government places in the applications received. He said that every application should be scrutinized at L1 and L2 level and regularized quickly. Field level visit to each site according to the clusters was ordered to resolve the applications for regularisation of vacant plots by December. The Commissioner was asked to further improve the main roads of the Municipal Corporation.