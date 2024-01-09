Municipal Chairman voted out in ‘no-confidence’ motion

Nalgonda: In a significant political upheaval, the Congress party triumphed in a no-confidence motion against Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy. The special municipal meeting, presided over by District Additional Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil on Monday, witnessed 41 Congress councillors expressing their lack of confidence in the Chairman.

The Nalgonda Municipality, with a total of 48 councillors, saw a decisive shift in allegiance as 19 councillors from Congress and 21 from BRS, along with six from BJP, one from MIM, and an independent candidate, united against Reddy. The total of 50 votes, including ex-officio members Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy and Teacher MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy, paved the way for the no-confidence motion without the need for additional support.

With only five votes in favour, Reddy faced disqualification as 41 councillors raised their hands against him. The Additional Collector announced his disqualification, and an election for the new Chairman is anticipated on January 16. Vice-Chairman Ramesh is currently serving as the acting Chairman until the councillors elect a new leader.

Meanwhile, Burri Srinivas Reddy is poised to assume the role of the next Chairman of Nalgonda Municipality. The political landscape in Nalgonda has been dynamic since the assembly elections, with the focus intensifying on municipal affairs following Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s victory.

Saidi Reddy, now ousted from his municipal chairman post, expressed his discontent with the councillors who switched allegiance to Congress from BRS, criticising Minister Komatireddy. He recalled the party’s decision not to pursue a no-confidence motion against former chairman Boddupaly Laxmi, emphasising BRS’s commitment to humanitarian and political values.

The meeting concluded with Saidi Reddy leaving prompting celebrations among Congress councillors marked by the firing of fireworks.