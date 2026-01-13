Municipal poll battle heats up as Bandi Sanjay targets Cong, BRS

Hyderabad/Sircilla

UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party will hoist the saffron flag over Hyderabad and Karimnagar in the ensuing municipal elections.

Launching the BJP’s municipal election campaign in Sircilla town with sharp criticism of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government on Monday, he accused the state government of neglecting employees and failing to deliver on promises made during its two-year rule.

He further questioned the sincerity of the Congress government in providing accident insurance and pensions, asking whether adequate funds had been allocated in the budget The Union Minister highlighted the Central goverment funding to the local areas and attacked the BRS party, claiming it has lost relevance both at the Center and in the state. “Voting for BRS is like throwing your vote away. The party has no MPs, no presence in MLC elections, and its leadership is divided. KCR is confined to his farmhouse, and the party’s future is uncertain,” he said.

Promising development under BJP leadership, he urged voters to hand over Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities to the party. “We will bring more funds from the Center and show what real development means. Even without power in the state, BJP has distributed bicycles, provided medical equipment worth crores, and supported hospitals. If you vote for the flower symbol, we will ensure prosperity reaches every household,” he declared.

Bandi Sanjay expressed confidence that the BJP would hoist saffron flags in Hyderabad and Karimnagar corporations and secure victories in key municipalities. He urged voters to reject Congress and BRS, asserting that only the BJP could deliver transparent governance and meaningful development.