  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

Bangladesh polls today

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 7:51 AM IST
Bangladesh polls today
X

Dhaka: History is in the making across the border as our neighbouring nation braces for the most significant vote in decades. Bangladesh is all set to hold its general election on Wednesday, marking a potential turning point for democracy in South Asia.

This massive democratic exercise involves over 12.77 crore eligible voters who will head to polling stations to elect representatives for 299 parliamentary seats. Election for one seat has been paused due to the sudden death of a candidate.

Tags

Bangladesh general electiondemocratic voteSouth Asiapolitical turning pointvoter participationparliamentary polls 2026
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Ponnam exudes confidence of Cong’s sweeping victory

Ponnam exudes confidence of Cong’s sweeping victory

National News

More
Share it
X