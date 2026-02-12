Polling conducted peacefully in Gadwal district

The polling process was conducted peacefully across the four municipalities in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, District Collector B.M. Santosh informed. In view of the municipal elections, the district Collector, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasa Rao, visited several polling stations on Wednesday. During the inspection, the Collector instructed officials to ensure that neither polling staff nor voters carry mobile phones into the polling stations under any circumstances. He directed that voters be allowed to cast their votes only after verifying their serial number in the electoral roll. Officials were also instructed to ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process from the issuance of ballot papers to their secure placement in the ballot boxes. The Collector interacted with several voters and reviewed the total number of voters in respective wards. He also examined the details of contesting candidates and their symbols displayed outside the polling stations.

After inspecting the facilities provided to voters, he expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Officials were directed to promptly record the voting percentage in the T-Poll App as per the prescribed schedule. The Collector further stated that all voters standing in queues at polling stations before 5 pm were given the opportunity to cast their votes.

Subsequently, the Collector, accompanied by the SP, inspected the strong rooms and counting halls set up at Aiza Government Junior College, Vaddeppalli Government Degree College, and Alampur Government Junior College. He instructed officials to arrange ballot boxes in the strong rooms systematically, ward-wise and booth-wise, according to the designated serial numbers. He also directed that adequate tables be arranged in the counting halls and that the counting process be conducted meticulously to avoid any errors.

Additional SP Shankar, DSP Mogilayya, election officers of the respective municipalities, and other officials participated in the inspection.