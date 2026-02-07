Municipal poll pitch: Kishan seeks BJP clean sweep

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, addressing a large gathering as part of the municipal election campaign in Amanagal, in Ranga Reddy on Friday, urged BJP workers to ensure victory in all 15 seats this time. He recalled that the party had won 13 out of 15 seats in the last elections and said the BJP flag must fly high on Amanagal soil.

Reddy asserted that the BJP is steadily strengthening in Telangana, pointing to its success in winning half of the parliamentary seats in recent Lok Sabha elections. He accused BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao of turning Telangana into a “prison” for his family’s interests and said people, tired of his authoritarian style, gave Congress a chance. However, he argued that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is no different, alleging both Congress and BRS are corrupt family-run parties acting as subordinates to AIMIM.

The Minister criticised Congress for failing to fulfil promises made to farmers, women, BCs, Dalits and unemployed youth. He cited unfulfilled commitments such as scooters for girls, Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare, Rs 12 lakh for Dalit families, Rs 12,000 for agricultural laborers, and two lakh jobs for youth. “Congress has betrayed every section of society,” he charged, adding that the government has stabbed farmers in the back.

Highlighting development initiatives, Reddy announced that Rs 1,400 crore has been sanctioned for a four-lane highway connecting Srisailam and Tirupati via Amanagal. He assured that land acquisition and construction delays would be addressed swiftly, promising to expedite the works to prevent frequent accidents.

Reddy pledged to personally take responsibility for resolving municipal issues in Amanagal and assured that the Centre and BJP would stand firmly with the people. He appealed to voters to elect BJP candidates with a massive majority to ensure corruption-free governance and comprehensive development. The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from BJP leaders, candidates, workers, and residents.