Municipal poll results: Harish Rao comments on TRS victory
The massive victory of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the municipal polls held on Wednesday has once again proved that there is no alternative to...

The massive victory of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the municipal polls held on Wednesday has once again proved that there is no alternative to the TRS. Out of the 120 municipalities, the TRS is heading to win nearly 107 municipalities. The car remained jam-packed everywhere without and is leading in all 9 corporations.

While the party is celebrating the victory, minister Harish Rao responded to the TRS party's victory in the municipal elections. "Telangana people have once again proved that the TRS is the only party that safeguards the welfare if the people, " Harish Rao conveyed congratulations to the Chief Minister KCR and Working President KTR. Ministers, leaders and activists of the TRS thanked the people who voted and won the TRS.

