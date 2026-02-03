Municipal polls: 615 nominations received in RR district

Rangareddy: Following the last date for filing of nominations for the forthcoming municipal elections in Ranga Reddy district, a total of 615 nominations were received different parties. Also, there are over four dozen independents trying their luck, according to official figures.

Although 886 nominations have been received, officials approved 615 of them after scrutiny on January 31. However, candidates can withdraw by February 3, the last date fixed by the State Election Commission. The final list of candidates left in the poll battle will be released on the same day.

As many as 227 nominations have been filed from Indian National Congress, while 170 from the BRS party followed by BJP with 132. Ten nominations came from the Jana Sena Party, four each from the All India Forward Bloc and three from the Communist Party of India.

The highest number of 224 nominations has been filed from Shadnagar municipality that spreads in 28 wards followed by Ibrahimpatnam (192), Chevella (133), Amangal (109), Moinabad (108), Shankarpally (100).

The district will witness municipal elections in six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)--Moinabad, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Amangal and Shankarpally, where a total number of 126 wards give mandate on polling day scheduled on February 11. All the ULBs have a total of 176,023 voters that include 87,478 men and 88,542 women electors.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday released the gazette notification revising the property tax in poll-bound areas under Chevella municipality. The notification include 12 gram panchayats--Chevella, Kandiwada, Palgutta, Mallareddyguda, Pamena, Damaragidda, Ramannaguda, Ibrahimpally, Urella, Devuni Yarravalli, Malkapur and Kesaram. As per the gazette, a rate of 0.25% tax was fixed for residential buildings and 0.40 % on commercial establishments. The taxable slab shall come into effect from April 1, 2025.