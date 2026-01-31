Municipal polls: Over 28,000 nominations filed

The last date for filing nominations for the municipal elections concluded on Friday, with a total of 28,456 nominations filed across 124 Urban Local Bodies in the state.

According to the State Election Commission, nearly 20,000 nominations were filed on the final day alone. During the first two days of the nomination process, over 8,000 nominations were submitted. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on January 31, while the last date for withdrawal is February 3.

On the same day, the Commission will publish the final list of contesting candidates.

Polling for the municipal elections will be held on February 11, from 7 am to 5 pm, the Commission added.