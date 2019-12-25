Municipal Polls: Women hold key in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: With the State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule, hectic political activity is being witnessed in the municipalities going to polls.



According to sources, nearly 1,65,622 voters were registered in five municipalities of the erstwhile Khammam district. Of that 85,856 voters are women making them hold the key to poll results. The elections would be conducted in Khammam and Kothagudem districts as three municipalities of Wyra, Sathupalli, Madhira are located in Khammam district whereas two municipalities of Yellandhu and Kothagudem are located in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district. The two municipalities of Palvoncha and Manuguru have not conducted the elections due to court cases, said an officer.

Yellandhu 31,759 15,388 16,371 nil 24 49According to officials, Kothagudem has 59,628 total voters of which 28,590-male, 31,029-female others 09, wards 24, polling centres 66; Wyra has 23,613 voters of which 11,319-male, 12,292-female, others 03, wards 20, polling centres 41; Madhira has 24,151 voters of which 11,710-male, 12,438-female others 03, wards 22, and polling centres 44; Sathupalli has 26,471 voters of which 12,744-male, 13,726-female, others 01, wards 23 and polling centres 46; Yellandhu has 31,759 voters of which 15,388-male, 16,371-female, others nil, wards 24 and polling centres 49.





All political parties started preparations by conducting strategic meetings in their respective municipalities. The TRS, Congress, CPM, CPI, TDP, BJP and New Democracy were eagerly waiting for the announcement of reservation of wards. TRS, which is at advantageous position, is making its leaders work for victory with majority. However, the Congress, TDP and BJP are making plans to give strong counter to the ruling party.



During the Assembly elections, the TRS won only one seat in erstwhile Khammam district, i.e., Khammam constituency, and the remaining but one seat were won by the Mahakutami and another by an independent candidate. However, six members of the Congress defected to TRS party, thus out of the ten assembly consistencies, the TRS has eight MLAs and the opposition has three MLAs.



The Congress has a stronghold in Madhira municipality with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha as its MLA. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has taken over the preparations of TRS in the district for civic polls. He started conducting meetings with five municipal leaders and monitoring moments of the opposition parties.