Inter-state chain snatchers arrested

Anantapur: The Anantapur police arrested two inter-State offenders involved in multiple cases of chain snatching, bag lifting and house burglaries, and recovered gold,silver, cash and a two-wheeler worth nearly Rs 70 lakh, SP P Jagadeesh said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the SP said police have seized 400 grams gold ornaments, seven kg silver and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the accused. The arrested persons were identified as Yadavalli Manju (25) and Pichuguntla Ramadasu (24), both natives of Ballari district in Karnataka.

During investigation, the accused confessed to committing a series of crimes targeting women in isolated areas and passengers on buses. They were found to be involved in chain snatching, bag lifting and house-breaking incidents across Anantapur, Tadipatri, Gooty, Kasapuram, D Hirehal, Bukkarayasamudram and surrounding villages. Police said the duo conducted recce during day and committed thefts at locked houses during nights.

SP Jagadeesh said the accused had developed a criminal lifestyle due to addictions such as alcohol, cricket betting and gambling, and resorted to thefts to clear debts and fund their habits. So far, nine cases have been solved in Anantapur district, while six earlier cases were registered against them in Ballari and Guntur districts.

The arrests were made by Anantapur Three Town police in coordination with the Central Crime Station (CCS), following a special surveillance drive. The accused were apprehended near an MG petrol bunk on Ballari Road.