Kerala CM slams state over Muslim area demolitions

Bengaluru: Outrage erupted from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed at Karnataka’s administration for razing residential zones predominantly occupied by the Muslim community under the pretext of unauthorised constructions.

Speaking from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan highlighted his dismay on Friday via a Facebook post, focusing on the recent bulldozer operations in Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout located in Kogilu village within Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area.

Vijayan pointed out the irony of such aggressive measures occurring under a Congress-led regime in Karnataka, stating that the enforcement of what he termed “bulldozer justice” left him stunned. He challenged the party’s stance, questioning how an organisation that positions itself as a champion of social equity could defend these coercive removals of residents.

Further, the chief minister cautioned about the alarming expansion of politically motivated actions against minority groups infiltrating southern regions. He lamented the timing of these displacements, noting that individuals were compelled to face the streets during periods of severe cold weather.

Emphasising the core duties of any administration, Vijayan stressed the importance of safeguarding impoverished communities, ensuring they have secure housing, and actively halting any attempts to oust people from their homes through intimidation or physical might