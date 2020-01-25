Top
Municipal results: Hung in Nizamabad Corporation, BJP emerges as single largest party

Municipal results: Hung in Nizamabad Corporation, BJP emerges as single largest party
Highlights

Tension grips at Nizamabad corporation with all the three parties TRS, BJP and MIM are having equal chances grab the victory in the corporation.

Tension grips at Nizamabad corporation with all the three parties TRS, BJP and MIM are having equal chances grab the victory in the corporation. As per the reports, BJP seems to have been leading to clinch victory. Ahead of the announcement of the Nizamabad, the police have deployed huge forces to avoid any untoward incidents. The commissioner of police Karthikeya is monitoring the situation at counting centre.

The cadres of all the three parties are also reaching the counting number in large number. The BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind has taken the municipal elections prestigious and worked hard.

On the other hand, MIM and TRS are also thrived to defeat the BJP at any cost. However, as per the latest reports, the Nizamabad corporation is said to be hung with BJP getting 24, MIM 19 and TRS 15 out of 60 divisions. It remains to be seen, whether TRS and MIM would alliance to grab the mayor post.

Top