Just In
Municipality faces allegations over vehicle purchases
Nagar Kurnool: Several allegations have surfaced regarding vehicle purchases in Nagarkurnool Municipality on Tuesday after two new garbage collection trolley autos were procured and were found faulty.
While the autos appear new on the outside, the equipment inside is rusted, raising concerns.
Additionally, the batteries installed in the autos are reportedly old, and many parts seem to have undergone welding, which has led to suspicion.
Municipal officials stated that each auto cost over Rs 7 lakh. However, given the poor quality of the autos, residents are questioning their future durability.
Citizens are calling on higher authorities to investigate and take appropriate action. In the past, there have been numerous corruption allegations concerning vehicle purchases within the municipality, and this latest incident has only added to those suspicions.