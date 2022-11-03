Munugode by-election: Polling continues peacefully, records 11.2 polling by 9 am

Polling for Munugode by-elections is going on peacefully except in a few areas. The election officials said that the polling percentage was recorded as 11.2 till nine o'clock in the morning. According to information, the polling was halted for 30 minutes at booth number 82 in Allandevi Cheruvu village of Narayanapuram mandal and there was a slight tension in Chandur after an argument broke out between the TRS and BJP workers over the presence of non-locals in a constituency. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and dispersed both parties.



On the other hand, a couple of TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy exercised their right to vote in Lingavarigudem under Narayanapuram. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti cast her vote in Idikooda of Chandur mandal. CEO Vikas Raj said that polling is going on peacefully since morning and said that they have rectified the problems of EVMs at a few places.

He stated that inspections were carried out in several villages last night and that inspections are being carried out from time to time and taking action on complaints from time to time.