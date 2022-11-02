Munugodu bypoll is war between Rama Rajya, Ravana Rajya: Bandi

Munugodu: Hours before the end of the campaigning a visibly angry Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday warned the police to either act and stop the TRS cadre trying to stall his campaigning at Tandrapet or, the BJP cadre will take things into their hands to stop the TRS cadre.

The incident took place when a bike rally led by BJP national vice-presidnet D K Aruna, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP Munugodu contestant Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy entered Tandrapet. However, when the TRS cadre allegedly tried to hurl abuses and tried to foil the campaign, the Karimnagar MP told the police on duty, he was peacefully and democratically organising the campaigning. If the police remained mute spectators to the TRS cadre drama and do nothing, then, he would be left with no option but the BJP cadre will take things into their hands.

Bandi said, "You are testing my patience. If we start beating no TRS leader can move outside." To save the situation from further deteriorating the police have been forced to take the TRS workers away from the spot. Bandi said that the TRS is trying to create a destruction and riot-like situation for the postponement of the bypoll. He asked the Election Commission and the Police to be on strict vigil over the irregularities of the TRS.

The Kariamngar MP said that the Munugodu bypoll should be the starting of laying the foundation for Rama Rajya and the headstone for Ravana Rajya in Telangana. He asked the party cadre to work hard for two more days and told the people of Munugodu that the future of Telangana is in their hands. And, asked them to weight right the candidates of BJP and TRS, and decide whether they want to save or struggle to death the future of the state.

The TRS BJP chief asked the people of Munugodu don't leave their constituency to become an orphan. "If Rajagopal Reddy wins, he will stand by and support you in your troubles. But, If the TRS candidate wins, he will act only as a slave guarding the gates of CM KCR. Think, who you want and vote," he said.

Bandi reiterated that the police and EC should ensure all non-locals should leave after 6 PM from the Munugodu assembly segment. However, he called upon people to chase away any non-local found beyond 6 PM from their villages. He said those local police officers would be responsible for any untoward incident that happens and even the CM cannot protect you, he said.

While DK Aruna said that the brazen attacks of the TRS cadre on the BJP leaders' campaign show the arrogance of power going to the heads of the ruling powers in the State.

Rajagopal Reddy called that the State is in the grip of the wicked. He appealed to and questioned the government on the development of the Munugodu constituency. He had to resign and contest when there was no response from the government to fight against to save democracy and for the development of the constituency. Condemning the attacks on the Eatala convoy, he said, "Only BJP has the capacity to end the corrupt, family and dictatorial rule in the State.