Munugodu: People peg hopes on huge cash for votes

Munugodu: Campaigning in Munugodu constituency is reaching its zenith with all parties feverishly reaching out to people as polls are scheduled on November 3.

TRS, which enlisted support of Communist parties, has deployed ministers and MLAs across the breadth and length of the constituency, with many of them holding public meetings and holding door-to-door campaigns. CPI which won the Munugodu seat 5 times in the past is content to help the TRS in order to frustrate the chances of its arch-enemy BJP.

Two youth in Bhadrachalam, Raju and Narasimha, explained how all the parties, BJP and TRS, were raising the heat by enhancing daily payments to keep voters on their side. Voters this hope to get anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 per vote as against a few hundreds in the last election. Saidulu, a puncture shop owner in Munugodu, also felt the same and called it the most expensive one.

Angothu Sunitha, a native of Munugodu and by profession roti maker, felt that the lives of ordinary people would not better, no matter who won the election. In the last poll she was paid Rs 500 for vote and this time rumours were spreading that it would reach Rs 10,000. However, Satyanarayana of Narasimhulu Gudem in Nampally mandal said they did not get any payment from any political party in the 2018 election and this time they were hoping to get Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. He was also unaware of the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Rahul and Sunitha of Choutuppal opined that youth would play a key role in the victory of contestants. All parties were seen making huge promises and false hopes among the youth to garner their votes. The same view was echoed by a retired teacher Ragaviah of Narayanpur.