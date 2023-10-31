Live
- Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
Just In
Murder politics will not be tolerated - KCR
Stating that the violent attacks will not be tolerated, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the party would teach a lesson to the attackers.
Hyderabad: Stating that the violent attacks will not be tolerated, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the party would teach a lesson to the attackers.
Senior leader Nagam Janardan Reddy, former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, K Jaipal Reddy from Karimnagar and several other leaders joined BRS in the presence of Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.
Chandrashekar Rao said that the assailants tried to kill Kotha Prabhakar Reddy but with the blessings of God he is out of danger now. "We will not tolerate the murder politics whoever they may be," said Rao
The BRS Chief said that Nagam Janardan Reddy is his friend. He said Janardan Reddy has also gone to jail during Telangana agitation. "I have urged him to join the party and he has responded positively," said Rao. He also said that PJR (P Janardan Reddy) was also his good friend. He has also worked for Telangana and for the people of Hyderabad. "He (Vishnuvardhan) is like my family member and it is my responsibility to give a respectable post in the future" said Rao.
The BRS chief said that Niranjan Reddy and Mahabubnagar District leaders now have Nagam as a new force. He is an experienced leader and they can take his help. Now we should win all the 14 seats. Rao asked Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath to take along Vishnuvardhan in the party activists.
Telangana achieved tremendous progress. Rao assured to meet Janardan Reddy at his residence soon. Telangana's bright future is everybody's aim and all should work in that way, he said.