Murder politics will not be tolerated - KCR

Hyderabad: Stating that the violent attacks will not be tolerated, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the party would teach a lesson to the attackers.

Senior leader Nagam Janardan Reddy, former MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, K Jaipal Reddy from Karimnagar and several other leaders joined BRS in the presence of Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Chandrashekar Rao said that the assailants tried to kill Kotha Prabhakar Reddy but with the blessings of God he is out of danger now. "We will not tolerate the murder politics whoever they may be," said Rao

The BRS Chief said that Nagam Janardan Reddy is his friend. He said Janardan Reddy has also gone to jail during Telangana agitation. "I have urged him to join the party and he has responded positively," said Rao. He also said that PJR (P Janardan Reddy) was also his good friend. He has also worked for Telangana and for the people of Hyderabad. "He (Vishnuvardhan) is like my family member and it is my responsibility to give a respectable post in the future" said Rao.

The BRS chief said that Niranjan Reddy and Mahabubnagar District leaders now have Nagam as a new force. He is an experienced leader and they can take his help. Now we should win all the 14 seats. Rao asked Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath to take along Vishnuvardhan in the party activists.

Telangana achieved tremendous progress. Rao assured to meet Janardan Reddy at his residence soon. Telangana's bright future is everybody's aim and all should work in that way, he said.