Musharraf Ali Faruqui takes charge as CMD, TSSPDCL

Hyderabad: Musharraf Ali Faruqui took charge as the chairman and managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Friday and assumed charge from G Raghuma Reddy.

Musharraf Farooqui graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2014. The IAS officer previously worked as an Additional Commissioner in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, as Collector and District Magistrate, Nirmal, Director- Excise and Prohibition Department, Government of Telangana.

After assuming the charge as CMD of the department, he reviewed the office of TSSPDCL.

Directors T Srinivas, J Srinivasa Reddy, K Ramulu, Ch Madan Mohan Rao, G Parvatham, S Swamy Reddy, G Gopal, and other officers were also present.