Musheerabad: Naini Narsimha Reddy urges people to follow government advisories

Musheerabad: Former Telangana Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy appealed people to follow the state and central government advisories in the interest their health as well as to save nation from Coronavirus. On Friday, he along with Chikkadpally CI Shivashankar and traffic CI Prabhakar counselled commuters who were travelling on the main road not to venture out.

They sought to know the reason why they had come out and sensitised them on seriousness of the situation. They advised the commuters not to come out of their houses unless it was absolutely necessary.

Given the high density of population in our country, carelessness on the part of citizens may result huge health disaster, Naini said. Commuters were told to remember that the stringent measures were being taken to protect their lives. He thanked on behalf of people all those healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police and GHMC staff who have been striving hard in these difficult times, risking their lives.

Ramnagar division corporator V Srinivas Reddy, Ramnagar division TRS president R Mallesham, TRS leaders Sirigiri Shyam, Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.