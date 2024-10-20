Musi project ill-advised: Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP will fight against the State government’s proposed Musi River Front Development Project (MRFDP) by demolishing the houses of the poor.

On Saturday, the minister visited several Musi riverfront areas and interacted with the residents. Later, addressing the media, he said the government of Chief Minister A Revanth has announced its intention to demolish houses in the name of beautification. This decision has left the poor residents of the Musi catchment areas homeless due to the Congress government’s ill-conceived actions.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy plans to allocate Rs1.5 lakh crores for the beautification of the Musi.

Kishan Reddy said that the BJP opposes the demolition of the houses and is committed to supporting the affected people. He recalled the BJP stood by the people in providing infrastructure facilities such as constructing drainage systems, modernizing slums, building roads, and assisting residents with Aadhaar and ration cards.

He said that the residents did not ask for new houses. However, the state government is focused on demolition rather than providing support. It is unjust to destroy the homes of the poor that were built through years of hard work.

He assured the residents that the BJP is prepared to stand with the affected people. The party will fight against the demolition if necessary. “The government’s bulldozers and propliners should run first on us before demolition of the houses of the poor. All the BJP leaers are preared to go to jail if needed. But will not let the hosues of the poor demolished,” he warned the government.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao hit upon the same idea. However, he ended up in his farmhouse. As the BJP state chief, “I urge CM Revanth Reddy to reconsider his decision as there are other ways of taking up MRFDP.

He said the government should focus on improving the drainage system and constructing a retaining wall before considering beautification efforts.