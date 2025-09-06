Muslims mark Milad-un-Nabi with spirit of brotherhood, peace

Hyderabad: Muslims in the city celebrated Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Friday with traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to live in line with the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. This year’s Milad-un-Nabi holds special significance as it marks 1500 years since his birth.

The celebrations began on Thursday evening, with several localities, particularly in the Old City, decorated for the occasion. Special prayers were offered in mosques for the unity and welfare of Muslims. However, the celebrations were shortened, and the main Milad procession, which usually begins from the historic Mecca Masjid, was postponed to September 14.

The Muslim community head announced the postponement of the procession in a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony, as the date (the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, according to the Islamic calendar) was clashing with the Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion, highlighting the importance of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings of peace, love, patience, and compassion.

To mark the occasion, several activities were organised, including blood donation camps, food and fruit distribution at government hospitals, orphanages, and old age homes. A mega blood donation camp was organised by the FOCUS organisation and Tanzeem Irshad ul Muslimeen at Asafia Library, Afzalgunj. Another camp was organised by senior Congress leader Osman Mohammed Khan at Prime Function Hall, Mallepally. A ‘Seerah Expo’ was also organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind at Grand Imperial Function Palace, Chaderghat.Sacred relics of Prophet Mohammed (Aasar-e-Mubarak) were also displayed at Mecca Masjid, Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally, and other places in the city.

On Friday Hyderabad police Commissioner CV Anand said that Hindus and Muslims in Hyderabad celebrate their festivals with great religious harmony in a peaceful environment. He stated that even though two festivals are being celebrated at the same time this year, the people are conducting them with great harmony without any untoward incidents.

The Commissioner thanked the people on behalf of the Hyderabad City Police. He mentioned that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure the Jalsas proceed without any issues. He explained that Hyderabad city is a symbol of Ganga-Jamuni culture, where people of all religions celebrate festivals together.