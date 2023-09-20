Muslims’ political share will come down :Asad

Hyderabad: Reacting on the Women’s Reservation Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said if it becomes a law then the political representation of Muslims will further come down.

While emphasising that the party was never against women’s empowerment and even during the time of Manmohan Singh government in 1996 the party did not oppose it, he felt that proper representation of OBC and Muslim women should be provided. "We have never been against women empowerment. However, if a law is being made, it is important that OBC and Muslim women get a share in that quota. When the Prime Minister is OBC, why is the government not able to offer proper representation in this?” he asked.

While referring to the share of political representation of Muslims historically, Asad said there was a deficit of 52 per cent in Parliament. “Till now 17 Lok Sabha elections were held and of 8,992 MPs Muslims had a meagre share of 520. This is 52 per cent deficit when compared to the proportion of population. A total of 1,070 should have won; when it comes to women from the community, they are only a handful. If this becomes a law, the representation of Muslims will further come down,” he added.