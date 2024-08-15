  • Menu
Muslims urge peace amid Bangla turmoil

Mahabubnagar: IN response to recent attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, leaders from the Youth Welfare Organisation in Mahabubnagar have issued a call for peace and harmony. They urged the majority Muslim population in Bangladesh to refrain from violence and uphold the principles of coexistence among different faiths.

Khalid Naveed, the president of the Youth Welfare Organisation, emphasised that Islam fundamentally promotes peace and condemns violence. He pointed out that Islamic scriptures advocate for justice and order, and Prophet Muhammad consistently championed resolving conflicts through dialogue. He urged that since the demands of student protesters have been addressed and Sheikh Hasina’s government has been overthrown, the focus should shift to restoring normalcy.

He called upon the students to return to their studies and contribute to national stability. The statement also acknowledged the efforts by many Muslims in Bangladesh to protect Hindu temples and places of worship during the unrest.

X