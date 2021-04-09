My party is to question KCR government: YS Sharmila

Khammam: Launching the party is very much needed in Telangana State to question the injustice done by the KCR government, stated former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila.

Speaking at 'Sankalpa Sabha' at Pavilion Grounds in the city on Friday, she came down heavily on the TRS government, criticising that it had failed to implement its poll promises. She questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao where are dole and jobs, which he announced for the jobless youth. Students across the State suffered lot due to non-implementation of fee reimbursement. She informed that she will stage a three-day protest in Hyderabad on April 15, demanding the government to solve the problems of jobless youth.

Alleging that Chief Minister KCR was working for percentages from the project works, Sharmila said farmers suffered a lot during his regime. 'KCR didn't solve podu land issue, which he promised during elections.' She questioned KCR, "Where is KG to PG free education in the State? Where are double bedroom houses to the shelterless? Where are rations cards to the eligible?" She noted that Telangana Sate is in second place in the country regarding farmers' suicides.

Sharmila pointed out that there are many differences between YSR and KCR and YSR's schemes like fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, free current and the like were not provided by the TRS government. She termed the period of YSR regime was golden period.

Sharmila informed that the party name, flag and agenda will be announced on July 8, on the occasion of YSR's birth anniversary. She appealed to everyone to strive har for restoring Rajanna palana in the State.

Sharmila thanked the Khammam people for extending their support to her and for making Sankalpa Sabha a grand success. April 9 was a great day since on this same day YSR's Praja Prasthanam started, she added.

Before Sharmila's speech, her mother and YSR's wife YS Vijayamma asked everyone to bless her daughter Sharmila, who is entering politics. Reminding that Khammam people always supported YSR and his family and voted YSR party in 2014 elections, she asked them to extend the same support to Sharmila.