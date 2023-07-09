Nadda holds six hour meeting with southern states BJP presidents. Likelyt to chantge Karnataka and Kerala state presidents

Hyderabad: BJP National President JP Nadda held a six hour long meeting with state presidents of southern states here on Sunday. This included Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

During the six hour long meeting, it is learnt, Nadda expressed his unhappiness over the functioning of Karnataka and Kerala units. A change in the state presidents of these two states is also being contemplated. He asked the Karnataka unit to come up with an action plan. It may be mentioned that the BJP rank and file in Karnataka have been sulking after the poll debacle in the recent elections.

Nadda is said to have congratulated the work of Tamil Nadu state chief. He later visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple and offered prayers. He will also hold a separate meeting with the Telangana state leaders. While party sources say that the national party has laid focus on southern states. But as far as Telangana is concerned, the party’s stand is still not clear. The party had lost some ground since the debacle it suffered in Karnataka. The developments that followed also pushed the rank and file into confusion.