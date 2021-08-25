NAFSCOB chairman appointed as governing council member of BIRD Lucknow

Karimnagar: Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB), Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) has been inducted into the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, as the governing council member.

Similarly, the council had also inducted two eminent academicians including Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor N Kumar and Director of IRMA (Institute of Rural Management Anand) Umakanth Dash.

Other members of the council include; RBI deputy governor MD Patra, deputy managing director NABARD PVS Suryakumar, ex-CGM NABARD JC Mishra, ex-secretary government of India Ajay Mittal, Utkarsh Small finance bank CEO and MD Govind Singh, retired IAS Rajeev Kapoor, Virutcham Academy for Social Changers CEO Dr N Jayaseelan, former professor JNU Dr Dipankar Gupta, Executive Director Sa-Dhan, New Delhi Pillariseth Satish and Director BIRD Shankar A Pande.