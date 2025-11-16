NAFSCOB chairman meets ex-minister Raghuram

Karimnagar: National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB) and KDCCB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao formally met former Minister and Krishna DCCB Chairman Nettem Raghuram on Saturday at the regional office of the Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) in Vijayawada.

During the meeting, Raghuram felicitated Rao and presented a memento. He lauded Ravinder for his services in strengthening the cooperative banking sector and applauded his leadership in fostering cooperative development across the region.

He expressed the need to enhance the financial resilience of cooperative societies under all District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in the state. He suggested increasing the existing credit limit of Rs 40 lakh as stipulated under the CMA norms to further strengthen rural cooperatives. Raghuram also urged authorities not to reduce, but rather to enhance, the crop loan limits sanctionedby NABARD to better support farmers.

He further discussed promoting MSME projects to boost rural industries, stressing the need for strengthened guidelines and enhanced funding support to propel sustainable cooperative growth.On this occasion, Ravinder Rao invited Raghuram to visit the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank, which has been recognized for its performance in Telangana.

Extensive discussions also took place between the two leaders on key issues related to the future growth and progress of the cooperative banking sector.

KrishnaDCCB CEO Shyam Manohar and other staff members were also present during the meeting.