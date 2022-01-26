Nagar Kurnool: COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby at hospital gate, doctor suspended

The superintendent of a government hospital and doctor was suspended on Wednesday after a woman infected with COVID-19 gave birth to baby at the hospital gate on Tuesday.



Going into details, a tribal woman who was found to be infected with the virus was denied admission into the hospital following she delivered baby at the hospital gate. The incident took place at government hospital in Nagarkurnool.

The woman was identified as Nimalla Lalamma went to Government Area Hospital at Achampet for delivery on Tuesday. However, doctors turned her away after they found that she was infected by Covid-19. The woman and her relatives came from a remote village and her family members, kept pleading to doctors to admit her but they did not respond. While waiting at the hospital gate, the woman gave birth to a baby in the open area.

Later, the hospital staff shifted her to a room in the hospital.

On learning the incident, Health Minister T.Harish Rao directed the health officials to initiate a probe and take stern action against those who turned the pregnant woman away. Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on Wednesday issued orders suspending the Superintendent of the hospital Dr Krishna and duty doctor Hari Babu.