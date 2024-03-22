Live
- Will rift between 2 leaders dent TDP’s winning chances?
- YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Gannavaram
- Mekapati calls upon volunteers to coordinate
- Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF
- YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
- I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare
- Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal
- Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net
- Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
- World Poetry Day: Poetry lends life skills coach a sense of calmness
Just In
Nagar Kurnool MP is a three-way fight
Highlights
Like never before, this time there is a possibility of a three-way contest in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.
Nagarkurnool : Like never before, this time there is a possibility of a three-way contest in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Mallu Ravi is the Congress candidate and Bharat is the BJP candidate. It is almost certain that RS Praveen will contest as BRS candidate.
In the last MP election, the main contest was between Congress and BRS. This time there is no such situation. BJP is likely to give tough competition here.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT