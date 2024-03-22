  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nagar Kurnool MP is a three-way fight

Nagar Kurnool MP is a three-way fight
x
Highlights

Like never before, this time there is a possibility of a three-way contest in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagarkurnool : Like never before, this time there is a possibility of a three-way contest in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Mallu Ravi is the Congress candidate and Bharat is the BJP candidate. It is almost certain that RS Praveen will contest as BRS candidate.

In the last MP election, the main contest was between Congress and BRS. This time there is no such situation. BJP is likely to give tough competition here.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X