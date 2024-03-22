Nagar Kurnool MP is a three-way fight

Nagarkurnool : Like never before, this time there is a possibility of a three-way contest in the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Mallu Ravi is the Congress candidate and Bharat is the BJP candidate. It is almost certain that RS Praveen will contest as BRS candidate.

In the last MP election, the main contest was between Congress and BRS. This time there is no such situation. BJP is likely to give tough competition here.