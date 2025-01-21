Live
Nagar Kurnool: Police sports meet commences today
Nagar Kurnool: Starting from Tuesday, the Nagar Kurnool District Police Sports and Games Meet 2025 will take place. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath announced this event, stating that police officers from all departments in the district will participate in various sports competitions.
The event will be held for three days at the ZPHS Ground in the district headquarters. All necessary arrangements have been completed for the meet.
On Monday evening, the Police March Past program was conducted at the ZPHS Ground. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath mentioned that this event created a positive atmosphere among the police officers and that such programmes help in fostering enthusiasm and improve their work efficiency.
