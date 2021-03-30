Nagarjuna Sagar byelection : Last day rush for nominations

Nagarjuna Sagar: The byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar is going to witness heavy rush of filing of nominations on Tuesday (March 30), the last day for submission of nominations. No nominations were filed since Saturday, on account of bank holiday followed by Sunday and Monday for Holi festival, only one day was left for the candidates to file their nominations. The nominations will be scrutinised on March 31.

As per official information, 20 candidates have filed 23 sets of nominations so far.

Muvva Arun Kumar has filed his nomination as TDP candidate. Kankanala Niveditha Reddy, who contested on BJP ticket from Sagar constituency in 2018 election, claimed herself as the party candidate in the by-election and filed her nominations without submitting party B form. Congress candidate Jana Reddy and BJP candidate Ravi Naik would file their nominations on Tuesday. Nomula Bhagath, son of Sagar former MLA late Nomula Narsimhaiah will file nominations on TRS ticket.

As per political analysts, tough triangular fight is going to witness with high voltage campaign of the leaders of three parties in Nagarjuna Sagar by-election, to be held on April 17.