Nagarjuna Sagar: Ferry rides start today

Nagarjuna Sagar: Ferry rides in the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir are going to start again from October 2 (Friday) under Unlock-5 regulations issued by the Central government.



The ferries were anchored at the banks of the reservoir six months ago as the nationwide lockdown started on March 24.

The staff of TS launch station located at Hill Colony down park got ready to render ferry services to the tourists enthusiastically after a long gap of six months. In this connection, on Thursday, TSTDC official Upender also visited the launch station in Sagar where ferries were cleaned and a trial run was done in the reservoir to check the functioning of the ferries.

Meanwhile, besides the existing two ferries, a new commercial ferry will also be starting its service. Tourists expressed their pleasure over the restart of ferry trips in Sagar reservoir.

Speaking on the occasion, the TSTDC official said that ferries will run in Sagar reservoir as per the Covid-19 rules and regulations. Launch station Deputy Manager Hari informed,

No mask - No entry to ferries, life jackets will be provided to tourists during the jolly rides and staff concerned will carry out sanitation from time to time to protect the tourists from the corona pandemic. He further informed that the ticket charges for jolly ride in ferries for adults will be Rs 100, Half ticket (age group 6-12) will cost Rs 70 and there will be no ticket for children below 5 years for jolly rides.