Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir Faces Rising Flood Inflows

In a developing situation at the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir, floodwaters from the upper reaches continue to surge, with current inflows recorded at 105,764 cusecs. In contrast, the outflow from the reservoir stands at 9,334 cusecs.

As of now, the water level in Nagarjuna Sagar has dropped to 534.50 feet, down from a total measurement of 590 feet. The reservoir, which has a full storage capacity of 312 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), currently holds 177 TMC of water.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as heavy inflows persist, raising concerns over reservoir management and flood control measures in the region.