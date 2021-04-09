Nagarjuna Sagar: Revanth Reddy meets deceased private teacher's family

Nagarjuna Sagar: MP Revanth Reddy on Friday met the family of private teacher Ravi Kumar, who committed suicide due to financial problem a few day ago, in Nagarjuna Sagar.

Later speaking to the media, Revanth alleged that neither the officials nor the ruling party leaders provided financial assistance to the bereaved family members to perform the last rights of Ravi Kumar and his wife, who also committed suicide.

Criticizing the TRS Ministers that they have no time to meet the bereaved family members of Ravi Kumar, he mocked at the ruling party Ministers that they were busy in buying votes.

Revanth demanded the State government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the two orphaned children of Ravikumar and warned that he will complain to SC and ST Commission if justice is not done to Ravikumar's family.

He appreciated Congress leader K Jana reddy's son Raghuveer over his noble gesture of adopting the two children of Ravi Kumar. He also informed that an NGO organisation came forward to provide Rs 1 lakh to the two children of Ravi Kumar and these cheques will be handed over to Ravi Kumar's family very soon as election code is in force in the constituency.

Revanth called upon the unemployed youth of the State to get ready for waging a war on the State government over it's failure to provide jobs to them in the past seven years.

He held Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responsible for the suicides of unemployed youth in the State. Jana Reddy's victory in Sagar byelection will not

only change the politics in the State, but also teaches a befitting lesson to KCR monopoly, Revanth added.