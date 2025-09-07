Nagarjunasagar Reservoir Reaches Full Capacity

The Nagarjunasagar reservoir is now at full capacity, prompting the reopening of the project's crest gates. A total of ten gates have been lifted to release water downstream, matching the inflow of 133,824 cusecs with an equal outflow.

Of the released water, 9,500 cusecs are directed to the right canal, 8,454 cusecs to the left canal, and 32,480 cusecs through the power canal. The reservoir’s water level, which reached its full mark of 590 feet, has currently settled at 589.70 feet.

In terms of storage, the reservoir's full capacity stands at 312.04 TMC, while the current storage level is recorded at 311.14 TMC. The management continues to monitor the situation closely as water levels fluctuate.