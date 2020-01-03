Nagarkurnool: 44 students fall ill after lunch at school

Around 44 students fell ill after having lunch at a government high school in Chandrakal village of Pedda Kothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Getting into details, out of the 125 students who had lunch, 44 students suffered from stomach ache and were shifted to a hospital on Thursday. However, the condition of Class 10 students -- Manasa, Premalatha, Manjula, Lakshmi and Vamsi is critical.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the officials. District collector E Sridhar, former minisyrr Jupally Krishnarao, ZP chairperson Peddapalli Padmavati, DEO Govindarajulu visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.

The collector directed the officials to initiate a detailed enquiry in the case.