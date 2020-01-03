Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nagarkurnool: 44 students fall ill after lunch at school

Nagarkurnool: 44 students fall ill after lunch at school
Highlights

Around 44 students fell ill after having lunch at a government high school in Chandrakal village of Pedda Kothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Around 44 students fell ill after having lunch at a government high school in Chandrakal village of Pedda Kothapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Getting into details, out of the 125 students who had lunch, 44 students suffered from stomach ache and were shifted to a hospital on Thursday. However, the condition of Class 10 students -- Manasa, Premalatha, Manjula, Lakshmi and Vamsi is critical.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the officials. District collector E Sridhar, former minisyrr Jupally Krishnarao, ZP chairperson Peddapalli Padmavati, DEO Govindarajulu visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.

The collector directed the officials to initiate a detailed enquiry in the case.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru3 Jan 2020 7:36 AM GMT

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru

PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in India
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in...
Will resign if proved guilty: YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna on TDP allegations
Will resign if proved guilty: YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna on TDP...
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon
President Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander:
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law
CAA: Centre, States, Politics And Law


Top