Nagarkurnool: 92 nominations filed for 66 wards in 3 civic bodies

Nagarkurnool: As many as 92 nominations were filed for 66 wards in all the 3 municipalities of Nagarkurnool district on Thursday. Going into the details, in Kalwakurthy municipality, for the election of 22 wards, 22 people from various parties filed their nominations on the second day. However, on the first day, only one person filed nomination for Kalwakurthy municipality. As January 10 (Friday) is the final day for filing their nominations, many more members from different parties are expected to file their nominations in Kalwakurthy.



In Kollapur, as many as 49 nominations were filed on the second day to contest for 20 wards in the municipal elections. However, as one more day is still left for filing of nominations, the election officials in Kollapur are expecting more nominations on Friday. In Kollapur, 22 leaders from TRS, 5 members from Congress, 7 from BJP, 8 from All India Forward Bloc and 4 independents filed their nominations. In Nagarkurnool municipality, the response from the contestants was lukewarm. For about 24 wards, a total of 21 nominations were filed on first and second day of nominations. However, on the final day many more people from different parties would file their papers for contesting municipal elections. District Collector of Nagarkurnool, E Sridhar, while inspecting the nomination process directed the concerned election officials to ensure error-free verification of each and every document filed by the candidates and follow the State Election Commission norms strictly while accepting the nomination papers.