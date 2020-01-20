Nagarkurnool: Agri Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy takes a dig at Jupally for supporting rebels

Nagarkurnool: Going sarcastic against former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who has violated the diktat of TRS party high command and resorted to indiscipline by supporting TRS rebel candidates in Kollapur municipal elections on lion symbol of Forward Block party, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that had the former minister worked for the welfare and development of Kollapur, he would not have had to "go after tigers and lions for his survival".



Taking a strong exception to Jupally's indiscipline in TRS and supporting the rebels, the Agriculture Minister said that the State government was doing all that was needed for the development of Kollapur municipality. "I am not here to do any personal comments and allegations against anyone. However, I wish to tell those who are violating the party discipline not to create hurdles in the way of development. When people gave you an opportunity, you did not utilise and now creating hurdles in the way of development and causing inconvenience to party by staying in the party," said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The Agriculture Minister took a serious note of Jupally Krishan Rao's attitude and said that if they do not want to follow the party directions then it was better they go out and do whatever they want. "Staying in the party and backstabbing will not be tolerated," he fumed.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had struggled for more than 12 years and changed the opinions all the major leaders of national parties on Telangana movement and convinced them to support the separate Telangana cause. But today, people are going after the tigers and lions to prove their sustenance and survival. It clearly tells that leaders who stayed in the party for many years have lost their mental balance and adopting unethical methods just for the sake of survival and losing all their dignity.

While taking part in the election campaign in Kollapur on Monday, the Agriculture Minister along with Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy urged the people to vote for car symbol and support the TRS party to ensure speedier development of Kollapur. "I am here to convey KTR's words that anyone who is resorting to anti-party activities will be taken to task and disciplinary action will be taken against them. The TRS activists must realise this and must get united to help win the Kollapur municipality for ensuring its all-round development," said the Minister.