Live
Just In
Nagarkurnool: Burglary in a locked house
Nagarkurnool: The incident took place in Bijinepally mandal on Wednesday midnight. Mallesh of Palem village locked his house on Wednesday and went to...
Nagarkurnool: The incident took place in Bijinepally mandal on Wednesday midnight. Mallesh of Palem village locked his house on Wednesday and went to his relatives' house in Lingasanipalli village to celebrate Ugadi festival.
On reaching the house on Thursday morning, the lock was broken and when they entered the house, they found that Rs.70 thousand in cash, 2 tolas of gold and 25 tolas of silver jewelery had been stolen and filed a complaint with the police. bijinapally sub inspector Nagasekhar Reddy said that the incident is being investigated.
