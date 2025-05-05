Nagarkurnool District Tops State in AI-Based Learning – DEO Ramesh Kumar Felicitated by Principal Secretary Yogita Rana

Nagarkurnool: District Tops State in AI-Based Learning – DEO Ramesh Kumar Felicitated by Principal Secretary Yogita RanaNagar kurnool: For achieving 100% online registration in AI-based classroom teaching across 22 selected schools, Nagarkurnool district has emerged as the best-performing district at the state level. In recognition of this achievement, the State Education Department’s Principal Secretary, Yogita Rana, felicitated Nagarkurnool District Educational Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar with a shawl and memento during the DEOs’ meeting held on Sunday in Hyderabad.

As part of the government’s pilot project launched last academic year, 22 schools from the district were selected to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted teaching for students of classes 3, 4, and 5. A total of 285 students were registered online with 100% implementation success.

Alongside Nagarkurnool, other districts such as Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy also successfully implemented AI-enabled teaching with full student participation. DEOs from these districts were also appreciated and felicitated by Yogita Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Ramesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of sectoral officers, mandal education officials, headmasters, and school teachers who contributed to the success. He encouraged teachers to plan ahead for expanding AI-based teaching to more schools in the upcoming academic year.

He added that AI-based learning has significantly improved the academic abilities of students in government primary schools, especially enhancing their reading skills in Telugu and their proficiency in mathematics. He noted that AI-driven lessons have impressed parents and students alike, and expressed hope that student enrollment in government schools will increase as a result of this initiative.