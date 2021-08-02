Nagarkurnool : Drone over Nallamala forest creates flutter

Nagarkurnool : A drone camera found flying high over Nallamala forest area near Mannanur village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday, made people panic.

According to locals, the drone camera was flying across Nallamala forest for more than an hour and they thought that the forest department officials may have been flying it for surveillance.

But when enquired, the forest officials said that they were unaware of any drone flying over the forest and they have no information of it. Mannanur Forest Divisional Officer K Sudhakar Rao said that they were trying to get information about the drone.

It was also felt that the government may be using the drone camera to survey minerals in the forest area as the locals opposed manual survey of the region after the Central government had proposed to conduct uranium mining in Nallamala forest area.