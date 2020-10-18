Nagarkurnool: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud visits inundated KLI pump house

Nagarkurnool: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud along with Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy inspected the recently inundated Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation (KLI) pump house at Yellur reservoir in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.



According to Irrigation Department officials, the lift motors at KLI pump house at Yellur were completely inundated and drowned inside the gushing waters due to some technical problems inside one of the lift motors. To inspect the damage caused due to the inundation of the pump house, the Srinivas Goud along with Kollapur MLA visited the pump house and enquired about damage. While informing about the issue, Srinivas Goud said that due to the damage of soft seal inside one of the motors in the pump house, it caused leakage of water and lead to the complete inundation of the pump house as the water gushed inside, submerging all the other pumping motors.

"The Yellur pump house is very crucial part of the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project. The motors at this pump house lift water from the Srisailam back waters and fill the various reservoirs under the KLI. It is unfortunate that the incident happened causing lot of inconvenience to the farmers and people in general as they are deprived of irrigation and drinking water. The engineers have said that it is only a minor problem and they are working round-the-clock to rectify the problem within one week," informed the Minister after his inspection. Goud also alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to mislead the people by creating unnecessary fear among the farmers. He said that there is no need for the people to fear about the issue and the engineers are working to rectify the issue.