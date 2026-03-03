Nagarkurnool Jatara tragedy: Father given job, house assured

Three persons have been arrested and six others are absconding in connection with the death of an infant during the Kummera Mallanna Jatara. The district administration has provided compensation to the child’s father, including a job and assurance of a double-bedroom house.

This was stated in a report submitted by Nagarkurnool District Collector Badhwavat Santosh. The Telangana Backward Classes Commission had sought a detailed report after its Chairman G Niranjan and members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, and Rangu Balalakshmi visited Kummera village on February 24 to ascertain facts. The Collector submitted the report on February 28, which reached the Commission on Monday.

According to the report, on February 25, the district administration provided Rs 1 lakh to the child’s father, Ganesh, from the District Administrative Fund. He was also offered an outsourcing job at Nagarkurnool Government Medical College. The report further mentioned that he would be allotted a double-bedroom house.

The District Collector personally spoke to the child’s family and assured them that all necessary medical facilities would be extended to them. The report detailed the incidents that took place during the Kummera Mallanna Jatara held between February 17 and 20, which was attended by around 20,000 devotees.

On February 18, at about 8:30 pm, a complaint was lodged at Nagarkurnool Police Station by U Srinivas Reddy against Chandrakala, Bouramma and Ganesh. Later the same day, around 9:30 pm, Ganesh filed a counter-complaint against Srinivas Reddy and six others. On February 21, Mounika brought her two-month-old baby to Nagarkurnool Hospital after the infant was found unresponsive since 6 am. The duty doctor declared the baby dead at around 7 am.

The Collector’s report stated that a suspicious death case was registered at Nagarkurnool Police Station based on suspicion raised against the mother, Mounika. On February 23, police arrested A1 Srinivas Reddy, A2 Madhusudhan Reddy and A3 Srikanth Reddy and remanded them to judicial custody. The remaining six accused are absconding.

The report also noted that Mounika has not submitted certificates confirming her caste status.

Following instructions to verify the details, the Mohammedabad Tahsildar reported that Mounika’s mother, Balakrishnamma, belongs to the Pitchaguntla (Vamsharaj) community, classified under BC-A, Serial No. 18.