Nagarkurnool: Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy releases irrigation water from Gudipally reservoir

Nagarkurnool: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy released irrigation water to the main canals of Achampet and Kalwakurthy constituencies from Gudipally reservoir in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed happiness that this kharif season the southwest monsoons have brought adequate rains due to which all reservoirs in the State are brimming with water. "Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has completely changed the face of irrigation sector in the State during the past six years.

Not just launched two gigantic lift irrigation projects of Kaleshwaram and Palamurur Ranga Reddy but had also completed all the pending and ongoing projects that were launched by the earlier governments.

After formation of Telangana, KCR has taken up irrigation projects keeping in view the needs of people even after 100 years. Our vision is to give full support to the farmers and the Agriculture sector so that 60 per cent of population which is depending on the sector must get maximum benefits," he said.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister has directed release of irrigation waters from 29th and 30th packages in Nagarkurnool so that adequate irrigation water is supplied to both Yasangi and rainy season crops in the district. However, he also advised the farmers not to dig holes amid the canals, as it will lead to wastage of precious water and even lead to flooding of the farmlands. All farmers will get canal water and there is no need for them to dig holes in the canal in the midway.

Minister Niranjan Reddy said despite facing a loss of Rs 50,000 crore during corona pandemic, the State government did not go back on its promise of providing input capital to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme and had deposited Rs 7253 crores in the farmers' bank accounts during the rainy season crop.

Along with the Agriculture Ministerm Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, Kalwakurhty MLA Jaipal Yadav, MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Nagarkurnool ZP Chairperson Padmavathi and others took part in the programme.