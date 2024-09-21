  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Honored at 58th Orthodontic Conference

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Honored at 58th Orthodontic Conference
x
Highlights

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the MLA of Nagarkurnool, attended the 58th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Bengaluru as the chief guest....

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the MLA of Nagarkurnool, attended the 58th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Bengaluru as the chief guest. He was honored by the committee for being the first orthodontist elected as an MLA in the country. Several speakers expressed pride in having an orthodontist serving in public life and providing service to the people. They also wished for Rajesh Reddy to rise to higher positions and continue to be accessible to the public, growing as a people's leader.

In his speech, MLA Rajesh Reddy expressed his gratitude to the people of the Nagarkurnool constituency for placing him in such a prestigious position and thanked the council members for recognizing him and giving him such a great honor.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick