Live
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
- FIIs infuse Rs 14,064 crore in Indian equity market this week, buying to continue
- No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in
- Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage
- Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ
- Can video games help relieve post-traumatic stress symptoms?
- Yemen's Houthis outline conditions for peace with government
- Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw
- US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
- 'Don’t be afraid to go over the top': Shastri's advice to Kohli
Just In
Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Honored at 58th Orthodontic Conference
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the MLA of Nagarkurnool, attended the 58th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Bengaluru as the chief guest....
Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the MLA of Nagarkurnool, attended the 58th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Bengaluru as the chief guest. He was honored by the committee for being the first orthodontist elected as an MLA in the country. Several speakers expressed pride in having an orthodontist serving in public life and providing service to the people. They also wished for Rajesh Reddy to rise to higher positions and continue to be accessible to the public, growing as a people's leader.
In his speech, MLA Rajesh Reddy expressed his gratitude to the people of the Nagarkurnool constituency for placing him in such a prestigious position and thanked the council members for recognizing him and giving him such a great honor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS