Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Honored at 58th Orthodontic Conference

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, the MLA of Nagarkurnool, attended the 58th Indian Orthodontic Conference in Bengaluru as the chief guest. He was honored by the committee for being the first orthodontist elected as an MLA in the country. Several speakers expressed pride in having an orthodontist serving in public life and providing service to the people. They also wished for Rajesh Reddy to rise to higher positions and continue to be accessible to the public, growing as a people's leader.

In his speech, MLA Rajesh Reddy expressed his gratitude to the people of the Nagarkurnool constituency for placing him in such a prestigious position and thanked the council members for recognizing him and giving him such a great honor.















