Nagarkurnool: Undertrial prisoner escapes from Kalwakurthy sub-jail

Nagarkurnool: An undertrial prisoner had escaped from Kalwakurthy sub-jail in Nagarkurnool district on Friday. According to Kalwakurthy police officials, Bhasha Moni Saidulu, an undertrial prisoner, was accused in various theft, house burglary and murder cases and he was lodged in the Kalwakurthy sub-jail for the last few days.



However, on Friday, the accused had somehow crossed all the security barriers from the Kalwakurthy sub-jail and escaped from the main gate. The jail authorities and the Kalwakurthy police have started the investigation of the security lapses in the jail and had sent out teams to nab the prisoner.

"We have sent teams to trace the prisoner and at the same time we have also started an internal investigation on the security lapses and accordingly, we will be taking necessary action against those jail personnel who have turned a blind eye towards the jail security," said the Nagarkurnool police officials.