Nagoba Jatara amid strict Covid norms

Adilabad: ITDA project officer Ankith said the Nagoba Jatara (fair) should be conducted following all Covid rules and regulations as per government directives.

Holding a meeting with officials at the Durbar at Keslapur on the arrangements for the Nagoba Fair, he informed the Jatara would start with tribal traditional prayers and rituals on the day of Pushya Shuddha Amavasya to the tribal deity Nagoba. He said that in view of the surge in Covid infections, sanitation should be ensured at the temple and in the surrounding areas of the Jatara. Medical, panchayat and police departments should be informed about their duties in enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks by devotees coming to the Jatara, observance of physical distance and sanitisation of hands.

The revenue department was told to make all arrangements in time for decoration as well as lighting, by arranging electric lights, flower garlands and pooja items etc. All amenities and arrangements should be made in the Marrichettu areas.

Panchayat officials were instructed to carry out sanitation activities continuously during the Jatara and recruit as many workers as possible. In view of the Covid threat, cold weather and arrival of huge crowds, medical personnel should be asked to function round the clock, and make available medicines and Covid tests, besides conducting vaccination. RWS officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water, permanent and temporary toilets and water supply.

The ITDA official called for setting up a police help desk. Celebrities would plant trees as part of the greening programme when they come to the fair. New plants should replace the dead plants and avenue plantation undertaken from Mutnur to Keslapur. The authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the necessary tents and stalls to provide accommodation for the tribals. He said the tribal co-operative society should provide the necessary supplies. After the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, the Keslapur Nagoba Jatara is the biggest Jatara and as such extensive arrangements should be made in order to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Earlier, ITDA project officer conducted a pooja for the goddess Nagoba and inspected the construction works at the temple. Mesram Renuka, Temple Committee Chairman Mesram Anand, APO General Bhimrao, officials of various departments and others were present.