Naini opens Congress party office
Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy inaugurated the Congress party office at Krishna Colony, TV Tower Road in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.
Congress Mahila district president Banka Sarala Sampath, Veera Reddy, Ashok Reddy, Jaipal Reddy, Laxman, Sathish, Sujatha, Jhansi, Bhagyalaxmi and Lalitha were among others present at the inauguration.
